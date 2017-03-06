ATLANTA - A family of 4 and a pet dog escaped a house fire just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

Sgt. Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire said there was heavy fire when crews arrived on scene to a home on Fairburn Road. The fire burned power lines surrounding the house, causing them to fall to the ground. This prevented firefighters from immediately getting into the home.

"Jumping over those power lines when they are live. A lot of power go though those and we saw that everybody was out of the house. That creates an issue for us when we try to get in there so we try not to put any of our guys in danger with those power lines," Sgt. Stafford said.

Georgia Power responded to the scene.

No one was injured.

Sgt. Stafford said the fire does not appear to be suspicious, however they are investigating what sparked it.

