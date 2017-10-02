Atlanta Hawks holding auditions for new arena hosts

ATLANTA - The Hawks are reaching into the talent pools of Metro Atlanta to find the latest piece of their Award-Winning In-game show.

The Atlanta Hawks are holding auditions for new in-arena hosts this Thursday. Auditions will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Downtown Omni Hotel from 1 to 5 PM.

Participants will be able to show their personalities for a chance to join PA announcer Ryan Cameron, in-house DJ Big Tigger, and popular organist Sir Foster, as the host of the Hawks in-game activities. Hosts are responsible for the fan games during timeouts as well as sideline reports and introducing promotional breaks.

Contestants will perform in front of a panel of judges from the team's Fan Experience and Marketing departments. Judges are searching for those with high energy that can keep the crowd engaged throughout the game. They will also be looking for new faces for other digital content opportunities.

You can register early to participate, but walk-ups are also welcome. You must be 19 years old and provide a headshot with a resume.

New hosts will be announced next week.

The Hawks open the regular season on Oct. 27 against former Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap and the Denver Nuggets.

© 2017 WXIA-TV