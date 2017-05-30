Atlanta is holding a 'gun buy back' event: Here's what you need to know

File photo of a gun.

ATLANTA - There will be a 'Gun Buy Back' event on June 15, 2017. What is a 'gun buy back' event? Well, I'm glad you asked.

In a collaborative effort between the Atlanta Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the Chaplaincy for the Sheriff's Office and church from the Atlanta community, an event is being held to buy guns from back from citizens.

Now, to be very clear, no one is confiscating your guns.No one is trying to prevent you from owning a gun. This is an effort to bring awareness to a crisis that is being faced by communities and to prevent more gun violence; accidental or intentional.

A community based group called Stopping Atlanta Violence Effectively, also known as S.A.V.E., is hoping to buy back guns from people in the community in order to protect children who may one day fall victim to gun violence.

S.A.V.E. has been raising funds for 18 months to sponsor the 'Gun Buy Back' event and hope to help get more guns off of Atlanta's streets.

Dr. R.L. White, a former president of the NAACP Atlanta Branch and a pastor for 47 years, organized and engineered the 'gun buy back' project in 2015 when he netted almost 1000 guns. His aim is to get guns out of the hands of people who have them and to help people realize that these weapons are a threat to children inside homes and are too easily procured on the streets.

He hopes the exchange of money for your guns will help motivate more people to join in on the event. $30,000 will be used to fund this event and will begin at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 15, 2017.

