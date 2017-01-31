Atlanta man from Iraq speaks out after being detained under immigration ban

(Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

“I will do anything to see my family and come back to my home.”

On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order setting restrictions on immigration and banning travel from seven majority-Muslim countries.

On Sunday, a metro Atlanta man originally from Iraq was detained for hours by customs agents at JFK airport as he flew back from the country.

Mohammed is not quite a full-fledged U.S. citizen, but he does have permanent resident status, a green card and is married to an Atlanta woman.

11Alive’s Valerie Hoff spent time with him and his family Tuesday as they recounted their experience. They asked to hide their identities because of some extremely critical comments they’ve received on social media.

RELATED | Fact check: Trump’s immigration policy vs. Obama's

Mohammed told 11Alive customs agents would not let him make phone calls for three hours as they interrogated him about his family, his job as a chef in a metro Atlanta restaurant, and his social media accounts. All while his pregnant wife worried at home.

He was finally able to return home late Monday afternoon, but now he and his wife say they're not sure they feel welcome in their own country any more.

“We had plans to maybe buy a house,” Mohammed said. “But I don't want to commit, have that commitment of what we're going to do with our life when it could be completely turned around as we just felt a couple of days ago.”

He's now one of many permanent residents who say they are uneasy about traveling outside the country until there is some clarification on that executive order that limits entry into the U.S. from seven countries.

The executive order sparked weekend protests at airports across the nation, including right here in Atlanta.

Supporters say the ban is needed to combat terrorism, but opponents call it unconstitutional. Former Attorney General under President Obama, and acting Attorney General under the Trump administration, Sally Yates, was even fired Monday night after she said she wasn't sure the ban was lawful.

PHOTOS | Pres. Trump's first week in office

PHOTOS | See the protests around the country against President Trump's travel ban

(© 2017 WXIA)