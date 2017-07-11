Atlanta mayor's race: Aman, Mitchell leading in fundraising

ATLANTA – First-time candidate Peter Aman and City Council President Caesar Mitchell have raised the most money so far in this year’s Atlanta mayor’s race.

The latest campaign filings, released on Tuesday, show Aman and Mitchell having raised $1.6 million each.

Aman also raised the most money this past quarter, $504,193, and has the most cash on hand after expenditures, a little more than $801,000.

Post 2 at-large councilwoman Mary Norwood, who came within 800 votes of defeating Kasim Reed in 2009, came in second in fundraising over the last quarter, raising $336,930 compared to Mitchell's $305,361.

Overall, Norwood trails Aman and Mitchell, with $1,019,464, but has more cash on hand than Mitchell: $653,278 to $529,341.

Here’s how some of the other candidates are faring:

Kwanza Hall: raised $204,017 this past quarter, $513,051 overall, with $361,070 in cash on hand.

Cathy Woolard: raised $159,602 this past quarter, $835,121 overall, with $379,296 in cash on hand.

Keisha Lance Bottoms: raised $157,365 this past quarter, $664,301 overall, with $385,531 in cash on hand.

Vincent Fort: raised $129,823 this past quarter, $378,286 overall, with $230,908 in cash on hand.

John Eaves: raised $76,814 this past quarter, $137,682 overall, with $55,279 in cash on hand.

Michael Sterling: raised $9,285 this past quarter, $195,304. overall, with $77,156 in cash on hand.

Here is a link to all of the candidates' most recent fundraising numbers.

Aman is a former advisor to former Mayor Shirley Franklin, and served as the city's COO during now-Mayor Reed's first two years as mayor. Mitchell has served as city council president since 2010.

Hall and Bottoms currently serve on the city council, while Woolard is a former city council president. Eaves is currently chairman of the Fulton County commission, while Fort is a state senator from Atlanta. Sterling is former executive director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency.

Reed is prohibited from seeking another term. Qualifying runs from August 21-25. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7, and an all-but-certain runoff would be held Tuesday, Dec. 5.

