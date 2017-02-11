Atlanta mayor's wife appointed to board of regents

GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

ATLANTA, Ga -- Atlanta First Lady Sarah-Elizabeth Reed has been appointed to the board of regents by Gov. Nathan Deal.

Reed also sits on the boards for the Children’s Museum of Atlanta and the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students. Reed was awarded the Early Childhood Champion Award from Sheltering Arms Early Education and Childhood Center and was recognized among the 2016 Women of Achievement by Greater Atlanta YWCA.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Howard University.

Here's a look at some of the governor's other newly announced appointments:

State Rep. Meagan Hanson, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee

Shuntel Beach, REACH Foundation Board

Robert Schuetze, REACH Foundation Board

David Barbee, Board of Human Services

Jim Thornton, Criminal Justice Coordinating Council

Barby Simmons, D.O., Georgia Composite Medical Board

Terrance “Terry” Harvin, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Authority

William “Bill” Gross, Jekyll Island State Park Authority (reappointment)

Mike Hodges, Jekyll Island State Park Authority (reappointment)

Joe Wilkinson, Jekyll Island State Park Authority

Spencer Moore, State Employee Benefit Council

Randy Beall, State Workforce Development Board

