Atlanta mayor's wife appointed to board of regents

ATLANTA, Ga -- Atlanta First Lady Sarah-Elizabeth Reed has been appointed to the board of regents by Gov. Nathan Deal.
Reed also sits on the boards for the Children’s Museum of Atlanta and the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students. Reed was awarded the Early Childhood Champion Award from Sheltering Arms Early Education and Childhood Center and was recognized among the 2016 Women of Achievement by Greater Atlanta YWCA.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Howard University.
Here's a look at some of the governor's other newly announced appointments:
- State Rep. Meagan Hanson, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee
- Shuntel Beach, REACH Foundation Board
- Robert Schuetze, REACH Foundation Board
- David Barbee, Board of Human Services
- Jim Thornton, Criminal Justice Coordinating Council
- Barby Simmons, D.O., Georgia Composite Medical Board
- Terrance “Terry” Harvin, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Authority
- William “Bill” Gross, Jekyll Island State Park Authority (reappointment)
- Mike Hodges, Jekyll Island State Park Authority (reappointment)
- Joe Wilkinson, Jekyll Island State Park Authority
- Spencer Moore, State Employee Benefit Council
- Randy Beall, State Workforce Development Board
