Atlanta Motor Speedway's track will recieve a makeover

HAMPTON, GA - FEBRUARY 28: A general view of the speedway during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 28, 2016 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

The Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), home to some of the most acclaimed NASCAR races, will get a major makeover this spring.

Following the NASCAR Cup Series, the speedway will be repaved.

AMS’s repaving will consist of a brand-new asphalt surface laid on top of the current surface, while the quad-oval layout and 24-degree banking in the turns will not be changed.

The last time the racing surface was repaved was back in 1997, making it the second-oldest racing surface in the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

Hosting 31 premier NASCAR series races, 19 NASCAR XFINITY Series races, 15 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and a number of other well-known races, the surface was able to thrive for twenty years. This was due to a combination of impeccable maintenance and Georgia’s calm winters.

“Many of NASCAR’s greatest moments have occurred on this racing surface, and I have no doubt the world’s best drivers will give it a proper final event before the new surface comes to life,” said AMS president Ed Clark.





(Photo: Brian Lawdermilk, 2016 Getty Images)

Several history making races have occurred on AMS’s current surface including Dale Earnhardt’s 0.010-second margin victory over Bobby Labonte, Kevin Harvick’s 0.006-second margin victory over Jeff Gordon and Carl Edward’s first Cup Series victory in 2005. The first ever Atlanta night race also took place at AMS in 2009.

Friday, March 3 will mark the beginning of NASCAR’s weekend triple-header. The weekend will include the back-to-back Rinnai 250 XFINITY Series and Active Pest Control 200 Camping World Truck Series races followed by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

For information or tickets visit Atlanta Motor Speedway’s website.