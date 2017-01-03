NW ATL Gas main break (Photo: Miller, Jessie)

A neighborhood in northwest Atlanta was evacuated on Tuesday, after an apparent gas main leak.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a gas leak was reported at 1616 Duncan Dr NW. The Atlanta Fire Department evacuated the homes on the street as they awaited Georgia Gas to arrive.

Atlanta Police officials said street access to the affected area was blocked off due to the leak.

A spokesperson with Georgia Gas says the incident occurred after a line was cut due to construction in the area.

The spokesperson says Georgia Gas had a crew on site to make repairs. There is no word yet on when the repairs are expected to be completed.