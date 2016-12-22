Atlanta officer's children get gifts after a fire destroys their home

ATLANTA. -- An Atlanta officer's children will get the Christmas presents they wanted after losing their personal items in a fire.

Officer Campbell and his family one of the families that lost their home in an apartment fire December 3. The two-alarm at the 771 Lindbergh destroyed 26 units, leaving families scrambling in the weeks before Christmas.

"I had no idea how Christmas was going to go, but these last couple of weeks, it turns out it's going to be ok, It's going to be great," Campbell said.

Campbell has been with APD for three weeks. Hesays the support from the community has been out of this world, reconfirming his feelings about his home town.

"I love Atlanta. This is going to be home. Hopefully, for the next 60 years," he said.

He also said the experience of losing his home and possessions to the fire, and surviving with his family will change the way he polices his community. "You never know when you are going to be needing help from the system. This experience let me know you can be the one needing help instead of giving it."

During a press event today, Campbell was presented with two bicycles to give to his children. The bikes were donated by the Golden Shield Foundation and Peachtree Bikes.

