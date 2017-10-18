(Photo: Buckley, Michael)

Atlanta police are in search of a bank robber that struck this past Saturday during the day.

On October 14 around 3:30 PM, officers were called into a Fifth Third bank in southwest Atlanta. The bank is located inside of a Kroger on Cascade Avenue. The suspect is said to have passed a demanding note to the employee behind the counter. He took the money from the employee and left.

APD provided a video of the Fifth Third Bank robbery below.

APD has also released a description of the robber: black male; age 22 to 30; approximately 6'00" to 6’03” in height with a slim build and a trimmed beard. During his most recent robbery, he was wearing a black tee-shirt with the word “BAD” printed on the front; black shoes; blue jeans; a tan / green colored hooded jacket; a multi-colored hat and safety glasses. He also appeared to be wearing a wig made up of dreadlocks. Investigators suspect this is the same man that robbed a Fifth Third Bank in Smyrna on South Cobb Drive. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

