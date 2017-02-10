Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields

ATLANTA - “The Atlanta Police Department has no desire to lock up young black men.”

New Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields made this statement while presenting her vision for the year Friday morning.

Too many young black men are being arrested for the wrong reasons, Shields said, and everyone in the criminal justice system could do a better job.

According to Shields, five juveniles committed 120 crimes and were arrested 101 times in 2016.

“What do they need at home? What is driving this behavior? Let’s see if we can make some in roads in addressing this,” she said, announcing a partnership with the mayor’s office that would reach out to the top 100 juvenile offenders and their families.

The partnership will also target the younger siblings of these repeat juvenile offenders in hopes of steering them away from the juvenile justice system. A system she called broken.

“The danger here lies in the fact that the ground work is being laid for generations of violent crime if we don’t do something,” she said.

Repeat offenders, she continued, are responsible for a bulk of violent crimes in Atlanta.

RELATED | Commissioner: 22 repeat juvenile offenders commit bulk of gas station crimes

“When we have a robbery or a carjacking, we know that when we make an arrest; the offender will be in our database,” she said.

Shields pointed to a growing number of young black men, who she said, are alone and hungry.

“We have very young adults, primarily young black males who have nothing… When you have nothing, then why would you not turn to crime.”

She said their lives matter to the Atlanta Police Department.

“There are gaps in the criminal justice system that have to be addressed if Atlanta is going to make any progress.”

Watch 11Alive at 5 and 6 PM where LaTasha Given will break down the top takeaways from today’s press conference.

See the full press conference below.

Before becoming chief, Shields served as the Deputy Chief in the Support Services Division. She's been with the department for 21 years and is the first white woman to take the post.

George Tuner announced his retirement in December of last year. Shields took over on Dec. 28.

RELATED | 4 things to know about the new Atlanta police chief

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)