Atlanta police officer relieved of duty after controversial arrest video

ATLANTA – One of the officers who was allegedly involved in a controversial arrest last week has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

According to a statement from the Atlanta police department, the arrest happened on Thursday, June 22, and was captured in a Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta Facebook video.

The arrest allegedly happened at the corner of Broad and Alabama streets.

Sources tell 11Alive’s Faith Abubey that the man being arrested in the video is mentally disabled. Watch 11Alive at 5PM to hear legal experts react after watching the video.

"Following the conclusion of the internal investigation, Chief Erika Shields will review the evidence therein to determine the appropriate disciplinary action, if any," police said in a statement.

