Atlanta Police looking for missing 14-year-old

Nya Slaughter

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police are looking for a teen who hasn't been seen since the beginning of the month.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, 14-year-old Nya Slaughter left her home in East Lake on July 1 and has not returned home.

Detectives don't know where the teen could be and are asking to public to contact them if they have any information on Slaughter's location.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 165-lb girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a light blue shirt with a Superman logo and gray Converse shoes.

