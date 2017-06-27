ATLANTA -- Tall trees and shrubs tower over a Euclid Avenue home, offering shade from the Atlanta summer sun. Green leaves flutter in the breeze.

But while Lexa King sees her garden as an oasis, code enforcement sees it as an eyesore.

King told 11Alive that she'd been living in her Atlanta home for more than three decades and says her front yard has never been a problem before...until code enforcement came knocking on her door.

Someone wasn't thrilled about the free-flowing landscaping design and tipped the officials off. But the question is, who?

"I don't even know who made the complaint," King told 11Alive's Ron Jones Tuesday night. "I don't know if it was one of my neighbors, which I don't think it was."

King's lot has a plethora of plant life growing from the yard -- from vines to azaleas. Instead of a manicured lot, she says it's closer to an English garden. It's been growing since she bought the home in 1984 and she says it's never been a problem before. Now, King says she feels bullied by whoever tipped off code enforcement.

"In December I got a citation from the City of Atlanta saying there was excessive growth on my property and the vegetation needs to be cut back," she relayed.

She was told to trim any vegetation blocking the sidewalk and complied. But evidently, she says, that wasn't enough. King says she's now required to trim the huge azalea bushes, too, even though they're nowhere near the sidewalk. But that's no small feat, since they're about eight or nine feet tall.

Photos | Atlanta woman's garden a battleground

King told 11Alive she feels the city is being petty...and so do her neighbors.

"They never bothered me," one neighbor said.

"It's not impeding the sidewalk," Henry Yates agreed. "I don't think it's anybody's business."

King says she's not willing to cut the bushes, but that decision could come with a hefty price: "It could be up to a thousand dollars, and it could be 60 days in jail," she admitted.

She now has to face a judge to plead her case. But if King loses, is she willing to spend time behind bars over it? "I don't know," she concedes. "I feel pretty strongly about it. That's a bridge I'll have to cross when I get there."

King will be in court on Aug. 7 to fight for her azalea bushes. She's also bringing neighbors along to speak on her behalf.

11Alive reached out to the city on the situation, but no one was able to comment on the issue at this late hour.

