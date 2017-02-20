Atlanta woman thwarts would-be robbers, carjackers

Police are looking for three suspects after police said they tried to rob a woman at gun point in the Kroger parking lot at Ansley mall. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- A scary situation that could have turned violent came to an end after an Atlanta woman refused to give her car over to three would-be carjackers.

Early Monday morning, Nyssa Green pulled into the back of the parking lot of the Ansley Mall Kroger to run errands like she usually does. She typically parks far from the store's entrance because she doesn’t want to be lazy and likes to get a good walk in during her lunch break. This morning, as she walked toward the store, she saw three men waiting at the nearby Marta bus stop just feet away.

As she always does, she went inside, bought a drink then came back outside and sat in her car to read bible verses and listen to inspiration messages. As always, Green’s window was partially down. Besides, she said she feels safe because an officer is always parked near her or walking around in the store.

But as fate would have it, that officer was on a call Monday morning.

“I had just come out of the store (and) was getting my stuff together," Green told 11Alive's Deborah Tuff back at the scene.

As she got in her car she said a white male with tattoos on his right arm and hands said something about his phone to her. But before she could ask him to repeat himself, he was at her driver’s side door, trying to get in. She said he stuck his gun through her window and tried to use it to unlock the door. The same men she saw at the bus stop were now at her car door.

“He was like, ‘I need money, you’re going to have to give it to me. I don’t want to hurt you, but I will,”' Green recalled.

In the meantime, she said two other men were trying to open the back doors to her SUV.

“They wanted anything," Green said. "The only thing that slowed them down is I kept saying, ‘I don’t have cash. There’s an ATM over there, but you’re not getting in my truck.'"

During the exchange a police officer pulled up and asked if everything was okay. Green said her first instinct was to honk her horn, but the man with the gun, threatened her.

“He was like, ‘If you do it, I will shoot you,’" she recounted. “The cop kinda knew something was wrong, but they kind of brushed him off and said, ‘It’s all good. We’re fine here officer,’ and he did move on”.

Green said soon after, the suspect with the gun went to talk to the other two suspects at the back of her SUV and she saw an opportunity and took it, speeding off. Luckily for her, the officer who saw her moments earlier had pulled into a nearby restaurant.

“I went and found that same cop,” she said. A witness told police she saw the men run into a nearby complex.

As for Green, she said she doesn’t feel unsafe at the Kroger and plans to continue to go as part of her early morning routine, but she said she will park closer to the entrance.

“Never in a million years do you think it’s going to happen to you," she said. "The story could have ended very differently. Three men and a woman? This story could have ended very differently.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

In full disclosure, Green is a contractor with WXIA-TV.

