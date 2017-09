ATLANTA - Police have arrested a woman wanted in the August 2017 murder of a northwest Atlanta man.

Michelle Hightower, 50, was arrested on Tuesday by Atlanta police and the FBI.

Hightower was arrested in the 400 block of Chappell Road without incident.

Hightower is wanted in the murder of Michael Magee, 62, who died from a gunshot wound to the head.

