Atlanta's top-selling grocery items for snow storm

Photo: Dorie Griggs in Roswell

What do you need to get through a snowy weekend in Atlanta? If you go by top-selling items at Kroger, ground beef and alcohol make the list.

As Metro Atlanta officials started spreading brine on the roads and warned drivers to stay home, the grocery isles were full. The shelves were quickly becoming empty.

PHOTOS | Empty shelves at Atlanta grocery stores

Kroger shared Atlanta's snow shopping list, based on their best sellers over the past 48 hours:

Bread

Milk

Ground beef

Bananas

Rotisserie Chicken

Alcohol

In a statement to 11Alive, a Kroger spokesperson said their storm teams are in place and prepared to remain open:

“The safety of our customers and associates is first and foremost. Kroger plans to remain open for business to provide customers with household staples such as bread, eggs, milk, bottled water, hot cereals, soups, snacks, perishable items and ingredients to make stews and chili. We are working diligently with our logistics teams to deliver product and replenish our shelves as we brace for a wintry weather event.”

A spokesperson for Publix said stores have been preparing for this weather event for more than a week, but could close if conditions become too dangerous for employees:

"Our #1 priority is to take care of our customers. We have been stocking stores with items customers want and need, like water, milk, eggs, ground meats and breads. These are top sellers during snow storms. We will continue to replenish our shelves until road conditions diminish and it becomes unsafe to travel. The safety of our associates is very important."

According to the spokesperson, their stores picked up traffic significantly Thursday, the same day Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency in advance of the winter storm.

What's on your snow storm shopping list? Let us know now on 11Alive's Facebook page, and be sure to send your photos using #Storm11.

SNOW TRAFFIC UPDATE | Check live road conditions here

PHOTOS | Crews prepare to brine the roads

Check closings and delays here.

There are more than 100 weather alerts. See if your community is on the list.