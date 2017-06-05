THINKSTOCK

A senior federal official tells NBC News the FBI has arrested and charged a Georgia woman they say leaked a top secret document to an online publication in May.



Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was arrested Saturday at her home and faces a single charge of "gathering, transmitting, or losing defense information" to The Intercept, according to NBC.



A story published Monday in The Intercept features a top secret NSA document that details efforts by the Russian government to hack into a voting software company approximately a week before the election.



The document was classified at some of the highest levels.

According to the criminal complaint, Winner is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation assigned to a U.S. government agency facility in Augusta, Ga. She had worked at that facility since around Feb. 13.



The FBI says when they approached Winner, she admitted to printing out the document, removing it from her place of work on May 9, and then mailing it to the online news outlet a few days later.



Word of the arrest was tweeted out by the Justice Department barely an hour after The Intercept published.

Winner was arrested at her home on Saturday and appeared in federal court on Monday.

Her attorney, Titus Thomas Nichols, told NBC News that his client is "looking forward to putting this behind her," and has no prior criminal history.

