Police search for missing special needs teen

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. -- Agencies in and around Powder Springs are asking for the public's help finding a teen with special needs.

Powder Springs police released a photo and description of 17-year-old Scott Little who was last seen on Lockerbie Lane off of Pine Grove Drive around 1:30 p.m., Sunday. He was wearing a hoodie and blue jeans with black tennis shoes with blue and white stripes.

He is described as white with a dark complexion and about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 105 pounds. He has a faint mustache and a thin build. Police said he walks with a hunch and leaves his mouth open while he talks. Police said he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Anyone who locates Little is asked to call Cobb County dispatch at 770-499-3911 if he is in the county or 911 if he is in Powder Springs.

(© 2017 WXIA)