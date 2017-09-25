Two counties collaborate to bring suspects in metro Atlanta murder to justice

Stephen Boissy / 11Alive

Cobb County police have made two arrests in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man over the weekend, authorities confirmed Monday afternoon.

The investigation began after officers arrived at a home in the 5100 block of Glendora Drive just outside of Powder Springs, Georgia on Saturday. Inside, they found Dazel Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds. The young man was rushed to WellStar South Cobb Hospital but it was too late. He ultimately died from his injuries.

Officers, now investigating a homicide, turned to their law enforcement neighbors to the southwest in Douglas County for assistance. They were able to provide information on two possible suspects in the shooting.

Since then, Cobb County detectives have arrested and charged 24-year-old Mikal Reid and 25-year-old Ross Roberts - both of Douglasville, Georgia.

Each faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. The arrests could mean an answer to one of the biggest questions in the shooting, but the question of why is still a matter of investigation.

The case is still open and police are hoping anyone with information on the crime will call their Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

