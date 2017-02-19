Bao Bao's bye-bye is almost here

(Photo: Smithsonian Zoo)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - You’ve only got a handful of days to say bye-bye to Bao Bao, one of the National Zoo’s much beloved giant pandas.

She leaves for China Tuesday, just before she turns 4 years old. It's part of an agreement the National Zoo has with China. She must move there before she turns 4.

At the National Zoo Wednesday, people were getting emotional.

Judy Young has been coming to the panda exhibit to see Bao Bao every week since the giant panda cub was born.

"She’s a special girl. Bao Bao herself is pure joy, she radiates it all over the place and I think it’s a healing thing for everyone who comes here to the railing to see her," said Debra.

With six days to go, the railing is full of panda fans, and the "panda-razzi," as Judy calls them.

Laurie Thompson may have the greatest job in the world. She’s the assistant curator of giant pandas.

"I get to get that close personal relationship that people wish that they could have, trust me, I don’t take it for granted. We love our jobs, we’re here a lot, maybe too much at times, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world," Thompson said.

Thompson drives an hour to work and an hour back every day. She says she wouldn't have it any other way. The 20-plus-year zoo veteran says Bao Bao leaving is like sending a kid off to college. It's bittersweet.

"I think once the door closes, then all the keepers start to cry," she said.

Bao Bao leaves for China Tuesday. Her brother Bei Bei takes over her enclosure. Thompson says Bei Bei is being weaned right now, and soon it will be his turn to get all the attention.

