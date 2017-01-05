Bartow Co. man arrested for child porn

ACWORTH, Ga. – Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 24-year-old Ryan Erikson for possession of child pornography.

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, his office received a call from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about the possible downloading of child pornography at a residence in Bartow County on May 27, 2016.

After investigating Erikson, he was arrested Tuesday and charged with 50 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

