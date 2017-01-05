Bartow Co. man arrested for child porn

ACWORTH, Ga. – Bartow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 24-year-old Ryan Erikson for possession of child pornography.
According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, his office received a call from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about the possible downloading of child pornography at a residence in Bartow County on May 27, 2016.
After investigating Erikson, he was arrested Tuesday and charged with 50 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs