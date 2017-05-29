Bartow County toddler drowns in pool; second child to die in days

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- A north Georgia family is in mourning Monday after their toddler was found drowned at a pool.

According to officials, Bartow County Sheriff's deputies arrived to a home off Canter Lane around 1:30 p.m. and found the child unconscious and not breathing at the pool.

Deputies pulled the toddler, believed to be between 2 to 3 years old, from the water, but paramedics said the boy had been submerged too long to try to revive him.

The Bartow County coroner was called to the scene and will conduct an autopsy for further investigation. No other details were available.

This is the second time in just two days that a small child has drowned in a swimming pool in the same county. On Saturday, emergency responders went to a Cartersville home where a 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive. Paramedics performed CPR on scene and transported her to the hospital, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

May is recognized as National Water Safety and Drowning Prevention Month, and Mark Sheppell, the co-owner of the new Goldfish Swim School in Johns Creek, is encouraging parents to practice water safety.

"Designate somebody to avoid distractions, to put away their cell phones, because accidents can happen in the blink of an eye," he told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie last week.

He also said parents should never rely on floating water toys like noodles to keep kids afloat. They should always designate a water watcher because a child can drown in as little as one inch of water and in as little time as 20 seconds.

According to statistics from the the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of injury death to children between 1 and 4 years old and is also the second-leading cause of injury death for children between 1 and 14 years old.

