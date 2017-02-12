Been arrested? Fulton County offers help to expunge your record

John Eaves

ATLANTA, Ga – A seminar will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, on how Fulton County can help its residents expunge any arrest records.

The Fulton County Record Restriction Summit is being hosted by Commission Chairman John Eaves and Rev. Raphael Warnock, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. It is being held at the Martin Luther King Sr. community resources complex at 101 Jackson Street.

Only felony and misdemeanor arrests that did not result in a conviction can be expunged. Applicants can have an arrest record from any Fulton County city.

