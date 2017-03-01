Beloved missionary who suffered stroke overseas dies

FAIRBURN, Ga. -- A beloved, Atlanta-based missionary who had suffered a stroke while on a mission trip overseas has died, 11Alive has learned.

Alan Winter, who founded the Frontline Missions in Fairburn 20 years ago, was on his latest mission in Colombia when he fell ill. 11Alive first shared his story Monday, after he was hospitalized.

At first, doctors there didn't know what was wrong, and Winter did not receive treatment for stroke until the next day. His condition worsened, but family couldn't afford to fly him home. That is until word got out and people around the world, who Alan Winter had helped through the years, responded immediately, donating tens-of-thousands of dollars in hours.

But once home, and after nearly a week of surgeries and procedures, doctors were not able to save him. He died Wednesday afternoon.

"At 1:45 p.m. my father, Alan Roy Winter, ran the race so well that he got ahead of the rest of us and rose to be with the Lord," a daughter wrote on a Facebook page that posted updates on his condition. "After complications from multiple strokes he rises from life to life more abundantly."

Family and friends are now sharing their memories of a man who gave his life serving others.

"He welcomed everyone with open arms as part of the family," his daughter Joanna Grimes told 11Alive Wednesday night.



They speak in awe of Winter, a man who they said would do anything for anyone, anytime, anywhere in the world. His family, overwhelmed with hearing from countless thousands of people who said Alan Winter saved their lives.



"I had him for thirty years of my life. And I'm so thankful for it. And I'm better for it,” said daughter Janice. “But people who only met him for an hour, he can change their lives because he's so genuine and he loved without holding anything back."



They speak of how he would take troubled families from metro Atlanta into their home for a month or two at a time. How he saved a troubled 15-year-old by adopting him. That teen, Jerry, is now 46.



"Alan Winter, he lived full. But he died empty. He gave everything," Jerry told 11Alive. "I would not be here today if he was not a part of my life."

