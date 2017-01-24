Bill Stewart (Photo: WXIA)

It's hard to find ways to describe the devastation here in Albany because words are just not enough. There is destruction around every corner.

But we have to remember within all this damage there are stories of survival and perseverance.

The raw unbelievable pictures following Sunday's tornado in Albany has all of us in disbelief. The power of nature, how vulnerable it leaves us, but beneath the trees and debris, there are stories of people like Bill Stewart.

"Remarkably fortunate," Stewart said. "We're unscratched."

People who faced the storm and lived to tell about it.

"Trees started coming down. A massive tree hit the back of our house," he said. "Had the bones not been good, we wouldn’t be talking with you.”

From a hospital bed inside his home, Bill watched -- he hoped -- he prayed.

"The sky seemed to turn an oddish green color, you could feel the air pressure changing instantly and then all of a sudden I noticed all of the trees begin to move and sway," he said.

It was gone within seconds. But in its wake, the tornado left an uncertain future for so many.

"You know the sun’s up today," he said. "It’s not funny. This is heartbreaking. I look at these trees and we’ll not see them come back, but it is a place to see what else happens."

Stewart says he sees better days ahead for his home.

"You know there were folks bringing food up and they didn’t ask me how I voted or anything else -- they just saw somebody they could help."

Knowing it's not about what happened, but how you deal with it.

"It's the people, you know. It's not the trees, it's not the houses, it's people," he said. "It's a chance for us in Albany to remember, it's the people that matter."

It's really incredible to hear the stories. We've been walking up to what's left of some of these houses and meeting their owners.

They're already working to salvage what they have, moving forward because that's really all they can do. But this area still needs to be a priority and a focus of help. It will be a long road of recovery for them.

