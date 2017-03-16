WXIA
Close

Best cities for St. Paddy's Day celebrations

Ashley May , USA TODAY , WXIA 6:18 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

About 10 percent of Americans claim Irish ancestry, but who knows how to throw the best St. Patrick's Day party?

WalletHub says Buffalo, N.Y., in its 2017 Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations report. The credit score website studied four key metrics against 200 of America's most populated cities: St. Patrick's Day traditions, cost, safety and accessibility and weather. St. Patrick's Day traditions held the most weight in the study.

Boston scored No. 1 in traditions; Albuquerque, N.M. scored No. 1 in cost; Cedar Rapids, Iowa, came in No. 1 for safety and accessibility; and, Pittsburgh topped the list for best St. Patrick's Day weather.

Here is the list of the overall top 10 cities:

1. Buffalo, N.Y.

2. Madison, Wis.

3. Boston, Mass.

4. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

5. Worcester, Mass.

6. Pittsburgh, Pa.

7. Akron, Ohio

8. Tampa, Fla.

9. Philadelphia, Pa.

10. Cleveland, Ohio


© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Atlanta goes green for St. Patrick's Day parade

WXIA

St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the city

WXIA

St. Patrick's Day Entertaining (3/16/17)

WXIA

Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day

WXIA

Tips for a safe St. Patrick's Day

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories