Betty Boop: Historical Black Icon? | Black History Moment of the Day

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.





The big headed, thin waisted cartoon character Betty Boop is as outdated as segregation but even she has a foothold in black history. But Boop’s creator drew partial inspiration from Harlem singer Esther Jones. Jones would perform at the Cotton Club as her character Baby Esther (who spoke in a then sexy baby voice) who would later be lampooned for the sex symbol of Betty Boop.

Cartoonist Max Fleischer and his studios drew a caricature of 1930’s singer Helen Kane who would later sue the company because of the cartoon’s use of her alleged catchphrase “boop-oop-a-doop.” At a Supreme Court trial, Jones’ manager was called to the stand.

He told the jury that he personally taught Jones to mix scat lyrics “boo-boo-boo” and “doo-doo-doo” -- before he ever saw Kane her version of “booping.” Jones’ manager eventually presented a sound film of Baby Esther doing her work. Kane ultimately lost the case.