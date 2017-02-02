Bill outlines perils of Georgia space flight

ATLANTA -- Georgia lawmakers are trying to draw the space industry to the state’s Atlantic coast. Although it doesn’t exist yet – they’re advancing legislation that would protect the industry from lawsuits.

Folks on Georgia’s coast are very excited about the prospect of sending rockets into space from a site in Camden County. That’s the county that covers King’s Bay submarine base and Cumberland Island.

The dream is to send rockets, produced by private industry, into space from property now marked by a driveway and a gate near Woodbine. The reality is that the rockets would likely launch horizontally from powerful fixed-winged aircraft designed to fly incredibly high.

"It’s positioned just right to launch satellites and other spacecraft into space. . It has a lot of promise for our state," said Sen. William Ligon (R-Brunswick).

But Ligon is also worried about the potential pitfalls – the high profile launches where the rockets either explode into a fireball in the air – or the ones that barely even make it off the ground.

So with the possibility of injury so obvious, Ligon has introduced a bill that would protect – not the injured, but rather the space industry from lawsuits by injured employees.

The bill starkly lists the serious bodily injury risks – including sickness, permanent disability, collision with other space flight vehicles, paralysis, and loss of life,

The bill makes it "a little more difficult to recover if you’re riding on a rocket and you get injured or you die," Ligon said.

The bill doesn’t completely block lawsuits. If there’s "gross negligence" or "willful bad behavior," an employee could sue. But the bill would spare the space industry from lawsuits stemming from what the bill describes as the “inherent risks” of space travel.

