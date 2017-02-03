Bill would provide HOPE Scholarship for children of slain officers, firefighters

(FILE PHOTO) (Photo: knowlesgallery/Thinkstock, Charles Knowles)

ATLANTA -- A Georgia state senator is pushing for new HOPE Scholarship rules for the children of public servants who were killed or severely disabled in the line of duty.

Senator Josh McKoon's Senate Bill 113 would provide "automatic eligibility" for children of law enforcement officers, firefighters and prison guards seriously disabled or killed while performing their duties.

HOPE Scholarship provides tuition assistance to students with a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 in high school. Students keep the scholarship for up to 7 years so long by maintaining this GPA while pursuing an undergraduate degree. The scholarship is funded through The Georgia Lottery and is available to legal Georgia residents going to in-state colleges and universities.

