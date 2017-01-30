Black History Month is traditionally celebrated in the month of February. Carter G. Woodson, an AfricanAmerican
historian and author, is credited with founding the celebration.
11Alive salutes 11 Atlantans who made history during Black History Month. From record-setting athletes to civil
rights leaders, Atlanta has been home to some of our nation's best.
Here are our 11Alive history makers:
