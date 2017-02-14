Ace pilots fly for freedom and become top shooters | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

World War 1 may have taken a toll on the nations that participated but it was an all important step forward for an army that was once divided. The Harlem Hellfighters consisted of 3,000 veterans in the 369th infantry -- a group whose name was changed from the 15th New York Colored Regiment. They would one day go on to receive the Croix de Guerre from the French army (and almost eight decades later be recognized by the American government via Purple Hearts). Before then, they had a war to fight on the field and in the trenches.

The Hellfighters came about prior to the war. In 1913, the 369th Infantry regiment was started in June from the New York Army National Guard. President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a war declaration in April of 1917, allying the British, French and Russians against Germany, Italy and Austria-Hungary aka the Central Powers. W.E.B. Du Bois authored “Crisis in July of 1918” in which her told black men to “close ranks” in training camps where black officers were separated from their white counterparts. About 375,000 blacks served in the war after a reported 2.3 million registered for the draft itself. During the war, the United States army would go on to segregate its black troops into the 92nd and 93rd infantry.

Home was no less violent than on the line. After a black man was said to kill a white man in St. Louis in June of 1917, chaos ensued. Nine white men and hundreds of blacks were murdered. The South fared about the same after the 24th infantry in Houston marched through the city, killing 15 people after one of their own was beaten and arrested on the grounds of trying to stop officers from arresting a black woman.

Black troops across the seas would go on to do hard labor with the Services of Supply as opposed to fight. Of the 200,000 (from the 375,000 total) that actually shipped out, only about 42,000 of them fought. The 369th would go on to fight with the French Army in April of 1918, a time in which they were treated no different from the other regiments in France. For the first time in nearly a year of war, the 369th felt what it was like to be treated as equals. Combat included the Second Battle of the Marne. Plus, they also had a marching band.

The Harlem Hellfighters have landed in history as one of the more war based iconic groups. Never once did they let adversity get to them. Max Brooks would write a successful graphic novel about the men and EA would include them in the hyper successful Battlefield 1.