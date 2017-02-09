All the president's women | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.





When George W. Bush took office in 2001, he brought along a group of people looking to advance the American people.

With him came Condoleezza Rice, his National Security Advisor -- also the first woman to do so. But she’d only have that position for his first term. In January of 2005, Rice was promoted to US Secretary of State making her the first black woman in the rank and second in only in race to Colin Powell.

Rice certainly does have the credits to serve in many posts with her various degrees from Denver and Notre Dame. And she also has the political connections.

In 1997, Rice worked on the Federal Advisory Committee on Gender -- Integrated Training in the Military. She was also a special assistant to the joint chiefs of staff in 1986. She also started out as a professor, leading classes at Stanford University.

Rice is currently back at the prestigious college teaching political science.