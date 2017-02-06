Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

The story of how Negro History Week became Black History Month

Black history isn’t all historical court trials and outside hatred; there’s food too.

Inventor George Crum is the man that created the food you probably had at your Super Bowl party. Those delicious, no-way-near nutritious, crispy, salty snacks -- the potato chip -- came about in 1853.

One night, Crum was working as a chef at the Cary Moon’s Lake House in Lake Saratoga, N.Y. His goal was to make French fries, but they were too thick. His next set was sliced to thin. But, upon deep frying them, they turned out crispy.

Crum served these thin sliced potato pieces salted to his guests, and they fell head-over-heels for them. The year 1860 saw Crum opening up his own restaurant where he would serve these deep-fried chips as appetizers. Sadly, he never made a dime off of the potato chip name.