WXIA
Close

Black History Month on TV

11Alive Staff and WXIA , WXIA 7:24 PM. EST January 26, 2017

 

During Black History Month, WATL will air the four-part series, For the Love of Liberty:  The Story of America’s Black Patriots

It will air each Sunday at 9PM.

2/5 - Part 1

2/12 - Part 2

2/19 - Part 3

2/16 - Part 4

 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories