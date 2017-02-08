Black women go beyond infinity | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.





Katherine Johnson and her fellow computers were instrumental for space travel.

Hidden Figures may have brought attention to the truth that black women were instrumental to the space race. But It was Dr. Mae Jemison who actually stepped foot (floated foot?) in the airless vacuum.

Before heading into the void, Jemison garnered special honors including working in a refugee camp in Thailand, getting a doctorate degree from Cornell in 1981, and working with the Area Peace Corps as a medical officer in Sierra Leone and Liberia in West Africa.

In June of 1987, Jemison was chosen for the astronaut program, a time during which she took on other duties such as launch support for the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. She and her crew readied for the 1992 mission -- one that was co-opted by Japan. Her full title was science mission specialist aboard the ST-47 Spacelab-J. Jemison’s job included taking a look at bone cells in space.

In the end, Jemison logged 190 hours, 30 minutes and 23 seconds in space before leaving NASA in March of 1993.