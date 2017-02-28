Discriminating at the collegiate level | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

There are more than the usual Civil Rights suspects.

Universities used to have “racial quotas” that they wanted to hit for their admissions process. But a 1978 Supreme Court ruling said it was unconstitutional. This came years after the same Court ruled against segregation in schools.

The medical school at the University of California at Davis held 16 of its 100 allotted seats for minorities like blacks, hispanics, asians, and native americans. Allan Bakke caught wind of the practice when -- after applying twice and having high MCAT and benchmark scores as well as a great GPA -- he was denied in favor of minority applicants. He sued citing Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause.

Court Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. took down the final verdict in which they ruled in favor of Bakke who was then accepted to the university. Although the verdict did say that the school’s informal take on affirmative action did have viable uses at some junctures. This opinion was shared among a few other justices in the court. One other small aspect of the decision did have the university to stop considering race in their submissions period.

The school was told to dismantle their discriminatory practices by the California Supreme Court. However, the school filed appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.