Jewish professors found asylum at HBCUs | Black History Moment of the Day

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have deep ties with American history. One such relation is their want to hire professors of the Jewish faith. On April 8, 1933, European Jews came to America with hopes of escaping Adolf Hitler’s regime. The tyrant seized power around that time and put out an order that would remove “non-Aryans” (such as Albert Einstein) from positions in academia and civil services. But even coming to America had it’s challenges. The nation was still feeling reverberations from the Depression and there was widespread discontent towards those of the Jewish faith and Germans.

The Jewish professors would find refuge in HBCUs like Howard University where they could finally be accepted. Ernst Moritz Manasse, a German philosopher and philologist, came to Durham, N.C. to teach at North Carolina College for Negroes (currently North Carolina Central University) where he was the first fully employed white teacher.

With their introduction into the black culture, those of Jewish faith came to be more involved with civil rights. They helped fund the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).

