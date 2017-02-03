Mike Carey ran back racial norms as an NFL referee | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

One Charles Drew would go on to study blood plasma and create the first blood banks.

Touchdown! It’s time for The Big Game™ and, as the fresh Atlanta Falcons enter the arena with a seasoned Boston Patriots team, let’s take a look back at the very first black referee for the day.

Mike Carey used to play football himself, playing running back for Santa Clara University. He started officiating as soon as he left college in 1972. Working his way up from Pop Warner games in San Diego, Calif., Carey would eventually get to the collegiate level and start with the Western Athletic Conference in 1985. Fiver years later, he started working with the NFL as a side judge. Five years after that, he became a referee.

Everyone loved Carey for his work ethic and ability to keep the game fair. A 2008 ESPN poll taken by NFL coaches saw Carey tie for the title of best referee. Carey really did care for the game, as seen in the 2005 match between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. A couple of ejections and a whopping 21 penalties for the Ravens would be just another day for the respected referee. Carey was known to give out ejections and penalties like a hydrating, name-brand sports drink.

But Super Bowl XLII saw Carey’s most prestigious assignment: referee the game between the Patriots and Giants. This would make him the very first black referee for the biggest football game in the world. Carey told NFL.com it was a “"great sign of the evolution of our society that all barriers are eroding," understanding the honor that bestowed on him as the first black referee for the game. Carey would go on to retire in 2013.