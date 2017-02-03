Mr. Black History goes to Washington | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

Here's the story of how John Mercer Langston went from the first black lawyer to the first black congressman.

Just a handful of of months ago, the Smithsonian Institution opened up the nation’s most extensive collection of black history. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is one of the most hotly anticipated contributions in recent memory.

Boasting over 400,000 sq. ft. across five acres, the museum’s campus attracts attendees in with its conservatively angular designs. It’s what’s on the inside that keeps them. The museum carries everything from a Ku Klux Klan hood to a stereotypical doll representation of a black person. Most of the items were donated by regular people as seen in this feature article from the New York Times.

The museum is carefully curated to show glimpses of America’s past. A statue of Clara Brown sits lifelike and motionless, sternly looking at museum goers. Even small things like a dress that Rosa Parks was making when she was arrested in 1955 or newspaper covers from when Barack Obama won the presidency sit across from a segregated rail car. The museum is a wonderful addition to the Washington area.

Photos | Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History building

Photos | Artifacts from slavery at the African American History Museum

Photos | Artifacts from Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture