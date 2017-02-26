New stamp added to Black Heritage Series

NBC

With Black History Month coming to an end, the U.S. Postal Service has added a new stamp to its Black Heritage series.

People gathered at a dedication service for the new Dorothy Height Freedom Stamp in Florida on Saturday.

An exhibit currently stands in West Palm Beach to celebrate her life and achievements.

Height is remembered for her advocacy for African-American and women’s rights. She was awarded the presidential medal of freedom and the congressional gold medal.

"Dorothy Height fought for our civil rights,” said the Postal Service’s Carlota Rogers. “She was the civil rights leader who fought for our rights and that is something that they are trying to keep alive in Palm Beach County. By offering this exhibit here for everyone to share memories with everyone and what she fought for."

The new stamp is the 40th in the series.

