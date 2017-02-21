Numbers behind the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.



The slave trade was one of the most dastardly, unethical things to happen in human history. It was a time when Africans were uprooted from their homes and forcibly moved to the New World. Over the course of 341 years, 12.5 million Africans turned into 10.7 as those who survived the Middle Passage made their way to North and South America as well as the Caribbean. But only 388,000 managed to land in North America.

These numbers come from estimates thanks to David Eltis and David Richardson who created the Trans-Atlantic Slave Database. It’s a far cry from the drastic numbers that they started with. But the New World hadn’t been fully discovered yet so there was no point in having millions of slaves work along the east coast. This explains why only 3.6% of the total 10.7 million landed.

Without these specific numbers, we’d forever believe that a large amount of the slaves landed here. It makes sense that they were dispersed across several continents. South America was probably lush with new crops and the Caribbean had unique things that hadn’t been seen before.