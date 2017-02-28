Our president was black | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

Let's learn about former First Lady Michelle Obama!

This is it; the final Black History Moment of the Day. The only obvious choice was to do a little history on the first black president of the United States: Barack “Barry O” Obama. The video accompanying this article is a tribute to his lovely wife, Michelle. But this isn’t your typical “the Kenyan born, Harvard grad” jazz; this is a fact dump. It’s here that you’ll learn cool facts regarding the 44th president.

Firsts

With a new style of president comes a new way of operation. Case in point: Obama was the first president to do a lot of exciting things. Take his birthplace. He was the first president from Hawaii. He was the first to visit a US federal prison while in office. He was also the first to visit Cuba in a century. On the topic of visiting other countries, Obama was the first sitting president to head to Hiroshima. And he was also the first president who mentioned gay rights or the word "gay" in an inaugural address.

Schooling and other jobs

Obama is a huge nerd. Before he was a politician, he attended three different colleges. He started at Occidental College in Los Angeles in 1979. In 1981, he transferred to Columbia University in New York City where he majored in political science with a specialty in international relations. After leaving school, he became a teacher, taking his skills to the University of Chicago from 1991 to 2004. He was also a community organizer, Civil Rights attorney (1993 to 1996; counsel until 2004), and author. At Harvard, Obama was the first black editor of the Harvard Law Review. He was eventually asked to write a book on race relations which ultimately turned into Dreams from My Father.

Awards

Did you know Obama has a ton of awards? Using his silky smooth voice, the former president snatched up two Grammys -- both for Best Spoken Word Album. One in 2006 was for his reading of his book Dreams from My Father while the other was in 2008 for his reading of The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream. He and wife Michelle were also nominated a Kid’s Choice Award in 2010 for Cutest Couple. That’s one of the highest honors anyone could receive (besides winning it of course)! 2013 saw his nomination for a Teen Choice Award for Choice Twitter Personality. Obama was also nominated for a 2016 Emmy for his interview with documentarian David Attenborough. Of course, he unexpectedly won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 “For his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." He also won a 2014 Streamy Award for his Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis appearance.

Miscellaneous

Here are a bunch of facts that didn’t fit into a category:

He’s read every Harry Potter book.

He had the most followers on Twitter of any world leader in 2016.

For some reason, there’s an Obama Fried Chicken in China.

A small group of Somali Islamists offered a bounty of 10 camels for President Obama; 2 were offered for information on Hillary Clinton.

His nickname in high school was "O'Bomber" because he could play basketball well.

A job at Baskin-Robbins in his early years lead to his current hate of ice cream today.

He’s eaten dog meat, snake meat and roasted grasshopper in Indonesia. He also had a pet ape named Tata while he was there. And he said many of his friends there were “street urchins” -- much like that Aladdin fellow.

He repaid his student loans in 2004 thanks to a book deal.

Secret Service nicknamed him “Renegade.” Probably because he’s so cool and stuff.

President Obama had his ups and downs (like literally every other president) but his two terms were fun. We miss you already, Obeezy. Below is a gallery of Obama doing cool stuff.



