Scottsboro and a harbinger to fair trial rights | Black History Moment of the Day

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

Taking a look at the impact the Williams sisters have had on tennis.Some images from Getty.

A common theme of a lot of early black history is the use of the law. One such court case involving a (now) crooked view of the law is Powell v. Alabama.

In 1932, nine young black men stowed away on a freight train that was going through Alabama. Little did they know that a group of white men did the same thing. A fight eventually started, ending with one of the white men being thrown from the train.

Outraged, the white men sent a letter to the town of Scottsboro -- where the train was going -- informing the townspeople of the incident. To add to that, two white women said they were sexually assaulted by the black men.

The town’s citizens wanted justice for the victims so they took the men to court. The black men couldn’t afford a lawyer and, to make matters worse, an out-of-town lawyer couldn’t even offer his aid. Now, the “Scottsboro boys” were blamed for the wrong thing, on trial with no legal counsel, and not allowed to speak with relatives. The trial’s outcome ended in that all nine black men were found guilty from four juries -- even after doctors reported no evidence of sexual assault.

This Scottsboro case was the precursor to fair trial rights (i.e. the 6th Amendment right to an attorney) being incorporated into State constitutions.