The story of inoculations | Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

Here's the story of George Washington's slave, Henry, who kept running away.

Current inoculation practices (injecting a bit of the disease along with preventive medicine) can be roughly attributed to the early 1700s where a slave created the routine.

Not much is known about Onesimus but a lot of it can be inferred. He was most likely born in Africa in the late 17th century and brought over (unwillingly) to the new colonies, specifically the Massachusetts colony. The Hutchins Center for African American Research says that Onesimus’ master -- minister and theologian of Boston’s Old North Church, Cotton Mather, who also gave the slave the biblical name of a slave that ran away to the apostle Paul -- was concerned about keeping an eye on him after fear of theft and coups spread through plantations.

Onesimus eventually purchased his own freedom. But Mather kept one special piece of his former slave. In 1721, the minister published information from Onesimus regarding the his fight against a smallpox outbreak that flew through Boston in 1716.

Mather wrote a letter to the Royal Society of London in which he suggested “ye Method of Inoculation,” a practice he learned from “[his] Negro-Man Onesimus, who is a pretty Intelligent Fellow.” Onesimus told Mather that he’d undergone an operation that left the slave with a tiny portion of smallpox.

That’s exactly what happens with flu, smallpox, polio and other variations of vaccinations.