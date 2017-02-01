The woman before Rosa Parks - Black History Moment of the Day

Share This Story

Black History encapsulates more than a month. This new daily series will take a look at some lesser known events and people in the world.

Here's how the NAACP began.

Before Rosa Parks sat down, there was Claudette Colvin. But she’s only slightly ahead. Colvin was a Civil Rights activist in the 1950s. Notably, though, she refused to move from her bus seat for a white person when she was just 15 years old. What’s more is that she did this on March 5, 1955 -- nine months before Rosa Parks did the exact same thing.

Colvin was charged on several terms but the biggest one was violating the city’s then current segregation laws. As she sat in jail, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) briefly considered taking up her case. Sadly, they passed due to Colvin’s age.

She was arrested and stood trial. When she took the stand, Colvin said she was not guilty and added that she found the segregation law unconstitutional. The court ultimately ruled against her, putting her on probation. Later, she participated in the landmark Browder v. Gayle trial as a plaintiff along with three other women: Aurelia S. Browder, Susie McDonald and Mary Louise Smith. The result of the session ruled that Montgomery’s bus segregation was unconstitutional.

