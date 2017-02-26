BLOG | Conversations with my dead friend

Karen Ray and I training for the Tahoe Ultra Marathon in 2014.

Julie Wolfe is a Director of Digital Content for 11Alive. She's a new(ish) mom, trying to regain her running legs

I went for a long run Saturday. By mile 10, I was having imaginary conversations with my dead friend.

I miss Karen Ray desperately. The last time I trained for an endurance event, she was with me every step of the way. This time around, it's her memory echoing every footstep. It feels like a very empty echo.

Karen was the safest runner I know, dressing in bright colors and flashing lights, reflective and easy to see. None of that matters when a drunk and high driver jumps a curb and crashes into you. As I was hugging the curb on one of the many Atlanta streets without sidewalks (there are too many), I started reliving conversations we used to have.

She was a decade older, with a grown son. I was a newlywed. She lived in the suburbs, I vowed to always keep a city zip code. She worked in insurance, me in local news. Our friendship didn't bloom from easy similarities. It was forged in the sweat and pain of long-distance running.

I wondered what she'd think of my struggle to return to running. The balance of working and mothering and training was making training for my 34th marathon my most difficult. And yet, I felt some important part of me returning to life. It's a part of endurance training Karen understood.

I wondered what she'd think of my daughter, who had long outgrown the baby shower gift Karen never got to see her wear.

And, that's when it all kind of fell apart.

Nothing interferes with your heavy breathing like getting choked up. As I struggled to take a breath, my stride breaking apart, I imagined Karen saying, "Get your shit together."

But that wasn't Karen at all.

I never heard her swear, not even during that 50 mile run when a police officer caught her going to the bathroom in the woods and threatened to issue a citation.

"Take a deep breath. And keep running."

Yes, that was Karen.

Our little group of ultra misfit runners with Team in Training had a motto: "Relentless forward motion". If you were running, walking, crawling, or dragging yourself along by your fingernails, you were still moving forward. Closer to the finish line.

That must have been how Karen's family felt like in the months after her death.

It must be how families feel as their children face a relentless cycle of remission and reoccurrence. The races Karen and I did were raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and she never forgot that focus.

I'm running out of anger. Because I don't want to speak at another child's funeral. When you know the names and faces of those lost, cancer feels like this malevolent, evil thing. You know you won't be the one to slay that terrible thing, but in desperation to feel less helpless, you'll do what you can to support those that will.

I'm running out of hope. Because my husband is a lymphoma survivor. Ten years after he was diagnosed, after the chemo and after the radiation, he is happy and healthy and wrapped around his daughter's little finger.

Deep breath.

Run.

Relentless forward motion.

Click here to learn more about Team in Training's Nashville Marathon team and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. To contact Julie, send her a message on her Facebook Page.

