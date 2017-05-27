Three escape boat fire on Lake Lanier

IMAGE COURTESY OF MELISSA DE FEIS LENTZ

A boat reportedly caught on fire on Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon.

Hall County Fire Services confirmed the incident, and that the fire has been extinguished.

According to other boaters, the fire happened between Flowery Branch Cove and Holiday Marina, and near the tip of the Van Pugh south campground.

Fire officials said three people escaped the fire.

