Boating victims in Allatoona Lake accident identified

ACWORTH, Ga. – One person was killed, one person hurt, and one remains missing in the wake of the collision of two speedboats on Allatoona Lake Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, officials identified the victims as 67-year-old Ronnie Bently of Canton, 51-year-old James Mills of Taylorsville and 68-year-old Edward Jon Bentley of Canton.

The crash happened nearby Little River Marina, off Bells Ferry Road, Jay Baker, spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, said.

Rescuers were able to pull Edward Bently out of the lake after being in the water for 45 minutes. He was transported to the hospital alert and breathing. Authorities later recovered the body of Mills, while crews continued to search for Ronnie Bentlye in the water. As of Friday, he had still not been found.

Allatoona Lake, about 30 miles from Atlanta in Cherokee County, is on the Etowah River, a tributary of the Coosa River, according to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

The lake covers about 12,000 acres and has 270 miles of shoreline when it’s full and is surrounded by 25,000 acres of public land.

