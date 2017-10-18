WXIA
Body found in Buckhead sewer

Tim Darnell , WXIA 4:55 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

A body was found in a sewer late Wednesday afternoon near Piedmont Hospital.

The body was found by an Atlanta Watershed Management employee at 2060 Peachtree Road NW.

No word on the cause of death. This story is developing.

